Flipboard EDU Podcast Episode 57: La’Mond Hall and Special Education During COVID-19

September 13, 2021



Some of the most successful schools during the pandemic are those that have made it a priority to meet all their students’ needs. These schools recognize that, while they may not be able to help every student reach their potential, they can at least ensure that they all have the opportunity to succeed. This is traditionally achieved by providing teachers adequate resources, supporting students with disabilities, and ensuring that school policies align with state and federal law.



Veteran educator La’Mond Hall provides support to students in special education as well as their teachers. I have known him since he was a freshman at Prairie View A&M University. Twenty years later his professional experience includes owning a wine bar dedicated to educators’ mental well-being called Cork Wine Lounge in Lake Jackson, TX. La’Mond is entering his 18th year in the special education field, specializing in working with students that need behavioral support. More recently, La’Mond started writing a book that offers practical tips and suggestions on how to minimize negative classroom behaviors.



La’Mond is a three-time graduate of Prairie View A & M University. He earned a BA in social work, a Master’s degree in counseling, and a Master’s degree in special education. He also holds an educational diagnostician certification.



In this episode, I speak to La’Mond about being a self-contained behavioral teacher during COVID-19. We also discuss how children in special education now have to adjust to the second year of going to school in a pandemic and how teachers can support them as they adjust to the structure of a new year.

—William Jeffery is curating Flipboard EDU Podcast

“Coach Jeffery” is an award-winning digital learning educator and assistant principal at Columbia High School in Texas. His tech pedagogy continues to drive him to curate educational content on Flipboard that highlights teaching strategies, edtech, and ways to improve student success. He hosts the “Flipboard EDU Podcast” as yet another way to share resources with peers.



